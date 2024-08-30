Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Short Interest Update

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the July 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BRNS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.52.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRNS. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRNS. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,276,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.