Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) is Loews Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Loews Corp lessened its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Loews Corp owned 0.35% of Berry Global Group worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 798,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 588,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.7 %

BERY traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,400. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

