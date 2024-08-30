BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 31st total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BIO-key International Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ BKYI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. 10,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. BIO-key International has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.46). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 673.82%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

