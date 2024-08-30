BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Trading Up 3%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.48. 683,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,267,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 65,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 353,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 113.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 113,152 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,135,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,279,000 after buying an additional 3,140,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

