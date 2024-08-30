BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $831.26 million and $20.66 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000084 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $17,439,484.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

