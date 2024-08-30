BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 63.0% in August

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the July 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 157,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 86,076 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 844,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 45,759 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MHN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 56,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.