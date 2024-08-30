BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Up 141.9% in August

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Total Return ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Total Return ETF stock. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) by 812.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Total Return ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 10.76% of BlackRock Total Return ETF worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRTR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,329. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $52.10.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

