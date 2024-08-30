BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $16,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 609.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 33,268 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 487,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,881,000 after acquiring an additional 62,824 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 260,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after acquiring an additional 248,591 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.10. 1,026,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,150. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.36 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average is $70.91.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,704 shares of company stock worth $255,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

