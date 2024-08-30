BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $114.94 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,498 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $114,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,296.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Xylem by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after purchasing an additional 33,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Xylem by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. 1,254,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

