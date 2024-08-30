BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Lowers Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 589,538 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.33% of Copart worth $173,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after buying an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in Copart by 6,085.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.96. 4,919,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,409,407. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.28.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.