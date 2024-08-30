BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 10,082 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,082 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $95,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,408.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $614.82. 1,058,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,778. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $577.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

