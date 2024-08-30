Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNAIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the July 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brand Engagement Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BNAIW remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,568. Brand Engagement Network has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.
Brand Engagement Network Company Profile
