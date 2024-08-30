Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $21.66 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $21,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $709,000. IRON Financial LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the second quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 927 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 4,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

COST traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $892.38. 1,931,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $539.31 and a one year high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $853.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $792.84. The company has a market cap of $395.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile



Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

