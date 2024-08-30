Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,500 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the July 31st total of 736,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,183,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,546,116.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bright Green stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Free Report) by 797.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,337 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bright Green worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGXX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 226,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,404. Bright Green has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

