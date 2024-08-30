Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,465,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 642.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,750,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 108.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 83,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $145,368.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,387 shares of company stock worth $20,503,110 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,659. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.07%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

