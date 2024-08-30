Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,414. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

