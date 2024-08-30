Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Position Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

CM stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. 1,664,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,160. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.652 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

