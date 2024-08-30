Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.88. 253,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.