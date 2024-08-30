Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,174,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 887.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE CSL traded up $10.54 on Friday, reaching $424.05. The stock had a trading volume of 387,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,795. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

