CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 83.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CME traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $215.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,714. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.