Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.48

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 561813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $757.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading

