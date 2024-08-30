Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Up 61.6% in August

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the July 31st total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGDDY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.63. 66,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

