Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,001 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 56,777 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,421 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.84. 5,231,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $46.39.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Argus lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

