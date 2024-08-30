Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.