Crewe Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1,734.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 354,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after acquiring an additional 335,528 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,685,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,487,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter worth $2,778,000.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance
QQQE stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 293,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $70.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
