Crewe Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.7 %

URI traded up $12.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $741.26. The stock had a trading volume of 337,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $694.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $680.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $675.15.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

