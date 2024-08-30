Crewe Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 120.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,385. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $439.95 and a one year high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $525.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.25.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 43.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.79.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

