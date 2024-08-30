Crewe Advisors LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Green Plains by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter.
Green Plains Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 780,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,263. The company has a market capitalization of $915.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.58. Green Plains Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GPRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.
Green Plains Profile
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
