Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 469.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $619,584,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after buying an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,279,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 619,507 shares of company stock valued at $92,442,963. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

