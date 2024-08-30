Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $137,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 5.0 %

GEV traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.92. 3,346,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,742. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $201.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.