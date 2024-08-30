Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $666,000. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 104,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial raised their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.54.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.90. 2,276,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $77.97 and a 52-week high of $147.08. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.84.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $726,589.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $726,589.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 232,827 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,110.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,034 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,890 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.