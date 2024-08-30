Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 870,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,357. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

