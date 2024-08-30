Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,243,275 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $498.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,674. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $508.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.08.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

