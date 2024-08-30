Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $3,628,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 66.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.41.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $131.87 and a twelve month high of $254.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 6,122 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $1,439,833.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,400.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,247.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,564,766. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

