Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 556 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $769,372,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,157,800,000 after buying an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,700,840.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,710,093. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,807,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,341,953. The company has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $63.83 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.12.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

