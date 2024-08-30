Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 83 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $3.30 on Friday, hitting $268.93. 2,021,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.47 and a 200 day moving average of $294.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.05 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total transaction of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,278,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,397 shares of company stock valued at $20,464,944. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

