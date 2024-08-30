Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,589 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,052,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,665,000 after purchasing an additional 779,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 283,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $203,501,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Guggenheim lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,585,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,777,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $77.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.06 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock valued at $7,132,649. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

