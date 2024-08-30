Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 402 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,290,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Read Our Latest Report on EQNR

About Equinor ASA

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.