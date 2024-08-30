Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,963,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 368,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 192.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,504. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.82 and a 52 week high of $116.51.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

