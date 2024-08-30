Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,765 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,040.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,906 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,901,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,890,000 after acquiring an additional 252,157 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.22. 4,279,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $68.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

