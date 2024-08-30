Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 11,685 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 182.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 price objective (up from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.14.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $8.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $600.20. The company had a trading volume of 560,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,459. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $601.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $545.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.24.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

