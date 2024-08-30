Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 342 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $31,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,921,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,578. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

