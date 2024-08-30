Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 11,793 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $80,235,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

NYSE GEV traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.92. 3,346,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,742. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $201.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

