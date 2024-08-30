Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,207,683,000 after buying an additional 187,847 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $198,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $187,207,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE XYL traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $137.53. 1,254,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,795. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.