Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,594. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.25.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

