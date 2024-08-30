Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,314. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

