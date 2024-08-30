Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,926 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in eBay by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,784 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of eBay by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,050 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 639,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after buying an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in eBay by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

eBay Stock Up 0.9 %

eBay stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

