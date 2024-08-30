Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 153.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in American Water Works by 202.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

