Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 428.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Harley-Davidson worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,372,000 after acquiring an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 42.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 1,260,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,856. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

