Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,034 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after acquiring an additional 166,687 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 164,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,669. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.81. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

